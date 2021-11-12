UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom, Germany's VNG May Extend Long-Term Gas Supply Contract

Russia's Gazprom and German's VNG will study the possibility of extending the gas supply contract for a long-term period and increasing its volume, Gazprom said on Friday

"Alexey Miller and Chairman of the board of VNG AG (Germany) Ulf Heitmueller reviewed the progress and prospects of cooperation in the gas sector.

In particular, they discussed gas supplies. The parties agreed to work out the possibility of extending the contract for the supply of gas on a long-term basis and increasing the contract volume," the company said on Telegram.

Special attention was paid to the climate targets of Europe. To achieve them, the importance of using natural gas, including in the production of hydrogen, was noted, Gazprom said.

