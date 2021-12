Russia's Gazprom decided not to book additional gas transit capacity via Ukraine for January, according to auction results on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Russia's Gazprom decided not to book additional gas transit capacity via Ukraine for January, according to auction results on Monday.

In addition, Gazprom booked only 19.26 million cubic meters of gas transit capacity via Poland when 89.1 million cubic meters were offered.