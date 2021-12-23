UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Not Booking Gas Transit Capacity Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline For Thursday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russia's Gazprom Not Booking Gas Transit Capacity via Yamal-Europe Pipeline for Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia's energy giant Gazprom decided not to book gas transit capacity through Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Thursday, the GSA platform's data showed.

Gazprom has been reducing bookings for the gas pipeline's capacities since late last week ” from 27 million cubic meters on Friday to 3.

8 million out of the available 89.1 million cubic meters on Monday. At the same time, all the previous days in December, the company booked 31.4 million cubic meters.

Related Topics

Russia Company Same Poland December Gas All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2021

49 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd December 2021

2 hours ago
 Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New ..

Response on Security Guarantees Needed Before New Russia-US Summit - Peskov

10 hours ago
 Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spr ..

Belgium closes entertainment venues as Omicron spreads

10 hours ago
 Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Act ..

Belarus Arrests Russian Citizen Over Terrorist Activities

10 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, M ..

Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.