MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia's energy giant Gazprom decided not to book gas transit capacity through Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Thursday, the GSA platform's data showed.

Gazprom has been reducing bookings for the gas pipeline's capacities since late last week from 27 million cubic meters on Friday to 3.

8 million out of the available 89.1 million cubic meters on Monday. At the same time, all the previous days in December, the company booked 31.4 million cubic meters.