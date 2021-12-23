MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russia's energy giant Gazprom decided not to book gas transit capacity through Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Thursday, the GSA platform's data showed.

Gazprom has been reducing bookings for the gas pipeline's capacities since late last week ” from 27 million cubic meters on Friday to 3.

8 million out of the available 89.1 million cubic meters on Monday. At the same time, all the previous days in December, the company booked 31.4 million cubic meters.