MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia's energy giant Gazprom prefers not to outline the specific deadlines for the completion of the laying and commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, since this is influenced by many factors, including the weather, Gazprom Export General Director Elena Burmistrova said on Thursday.

"The construction of Nord Stream 2 continues after it was resumed last December. We would prefer not to discuss the specific dates for the completion of its construction and commissioning now, because it depends on a large number of factors, including weather conditions," Burmistrova said at a press conference.