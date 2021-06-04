(@FahadShabbir)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom is ready to start filling the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with gas as the construction of its first line has been finished, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Thus, Gazprom is ready to fill Nord Stream 2 with gas," he said, noting that the schedule would depend on the German regulator.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya is a media partner of the event.