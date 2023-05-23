UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The net profit of Russia's Gazprom under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) decreased by 41.4% and amounted to 1.2 trillion rubles ($15.2 billion) in 2022, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee Famil Sadygov said on Tuesday.

In 2021, Gazprom's net profit amounted to 2.

093 trillion rubles.

"In 2022, we received a net profit of 1.2 trillion rubles. This is one of the best indicators in the history of the company. At the same time, it is below the level of 2021," Sadygov said.

Gazprom's EBITDA amounted to 3.6 trillion rubles in 2022, and the volume of net debt amounted to 3.8 trillion rubles, the official added.

