MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russia's Gazprom lowered gas exports to Turkey in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, by 17 percent to 3.8 billion cubic meters, the company said in a report.

In the first quarter of 2019, Gazprom delivered 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey.