Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Friday that construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany had been completed

Moscow, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Friday that construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany had been completed.

"Chairman of the Management Committee Alexei Miller said that this morning at 8.45 Moscow time (05:45 GMT) construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed," Gazprom wrote on messaging app Telegram on Friday.