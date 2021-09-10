UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gazprom Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline 'fully Completed'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:54 PM

Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 pipeline 'fully completed'

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Friday that construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany had been completed

Moscow, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian energy giant Gazprom announced Friday that construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline connecting Russia with Germany had been completed.

"Chairman of the Management Committee Alexei Miller said that this morning at 8.45 Moscow time (05:45 GMT) construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed," Gazprom wrote on messaging app Telegram on Friday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanit ..

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Ac ..

26 minutes ago
 Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, China agree on 'close coordination' for ..

Pakistan, China agree on 'close coordination' for stable, prosperous Afghanistan ..

1 minute ago
 European stock markets rise at open

European stock markets rise at open

2 minutes ago
 Inam Ghani appointed as IG, PRP

Inam Ghani appointed as IG, PRP

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.