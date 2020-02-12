The Swedish Supreme Court last December rejected an appeal filed by Lithuania against the 2016 arbitration ruling in favor of Russian gas giant Gazprom, according to the company's prospectus for Eurobonds issue shared with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Swedish Supreme Court last December rejected an appeal filed by Lithuania against the 2016 arbitration ruling in favor of Russian gas giant Gazprom, according to the company's prospectus for Eurobonds issue shared with Sputnik.

"In August 2019, we found out that Lithuania filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Sweden. On December 20, 2019, the Swedish Supreme court rejected Lithuania's appeal and upheld the decision of the Stockholm court of appeal. The decision of the Supreme Court of Sweden is not subject to appeal," the document said.

In July, the Swedish Court of Appeal rejected Lithuania's claim to reverse the ruling by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce over the dispute between the country and Gazprom. In particular, the court ruled that the Russian company had a conflict of interest in acting as both the Lithuanian Gas company's shareholder and a supplier of gas to Lithuania, but it did not award the compensation of around $1.6 billion sought by the Baltic country for gas supplied by Gazprom from 2006-2015.