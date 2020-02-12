UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gazprom Says Swedish Court Turned Down Lithuania's Appeal Against It In December

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:35 PM

Russia's Gazprom Says Swedish Court Turned Down Lithuania's Appeal Against It in December

The Swedish Supreme Court last December rejected an appeal filed by Lithuania against the 2016 arbitration ruling in favor of Russian gas giant Gazprom, according to the company's prospectus for Eurobonds issue shared with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Swedish Supreme Court last December rejected an appeal filed by Lithuania against the 2016 arbitration ruling in favor of Russian gas giant Gazprom, according to the company's prospectus for Eurobonds issue shared with Sputnik.

"In August 2019, we found out that Lithuania filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Sweden. On December 20, 2019, the Swedish Supreme court rejected Lithuania's appeal and upheld the decision of the Stockholm court of appeal. The decision of the Supreme Court of Sweden is not subject to appeal," the document said.

In July, the Swedish Court of Appeal rejected Lithuania's claim to reverse the ruling by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce over the dispute between the country and Gazprom. In particular, the court ruled that the Russian company had a conflict of interest in acting as both the Lithuanian Gas company's shareholder and a supplier of gas to Lithuania, but it did not award the compensation of around $1.6 billion sought by the Baltic country for gas supplied by Gazprom from 2006-2015.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Company Stockholm Sweden Lithuania Chamber July August December Gas 2016 2019 Commerce From Billion Court

Recent Stories

SCCI, Sharjah Police to hold &#039;Economic Sustai ..

21 minutes ago

Turkish, German Police Detain Group Suspected of I ..

1 minute ago

Syrian State TV Film Crew Comes Under Attack by Mi ..

1 minute ago

Visitors to experience &#039;Singing Trees&#039; i ..

36 minutes ago

Norway's Mowi posts record salmon production

1 minute ago

Reforms process going on in 131 agricultural marke ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.