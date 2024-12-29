(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Russia's Gazprom announced Saturday that it will halt gas supplies to Moldova from January 1 over a debt dispute during a state of emergency over energy security in the tiny country.

Moldova's prime minister denounced what he called "oppressive tactics".

The move comes as several Eastern European countries brace for an end to Russian gas supplies, as Kyiv will block the flow of Russian gas via its territory in several days.

Moldova earlier this month introduced a 60-day state of emergency before the expected cut.

"Gazprom will introduce a restriction on natural gas supplies to the Republic of Moldova to zero cubic metres per day from 0500 GMT on January 1, 2025," the company said in a statement.

Gazprom said the move was "in connection with the refusal by the Moldovan side to regulate debts" and that it "reserved the right" for further action, including terminating the supply contract.

Moldovan prime minister Dorin Recean said on Facebook that the "alleged debt has been invalidated by an international audit", accusing Russia of using "energy as a political weapon".

He said Moldova would continue to diversify its sources of energy supply and will "carefully analyze legal options, including the resort to international arbitration to protect our national interest and to seek compensation".

Russia supplies Moldova with gas piped to the breakaway region of Transnistria, backed by Russia.

The country gets most of its electricity from a power station based in Transnistria that uses Russian gas.