UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Gazprom To Receive Over $121Mln After Settling Disputes With Bulgaria's Overgas

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia's Gazprom to Receive Over $121Mln After Settling Disputes With Bulgaria's Overgas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia's Gazprom and Bulgaria's Overgas on Friday reached a deal settling all disputes, the Russian gas giant said, adding that Gazprom would receive 100 million Euros ($121 million) after selling its share.

"In Sofia, the Overgas Group and the Gazprom Group reached a mutually satisfactory final agreement on the settlement of all existing disputes and claims, as well as the sale of the Gazprom Group's share in Overgas Inc. AD. As a result of the agreement, the Gazprom Group will receive over EUR 100 million," Gazprom said in a press release.

Earlier on Friday the Russian company terminated its participation in Bulgaria's largest private gas operator. Gazprom owned 50 percent of Overgas shares but has now reportedly reduced its stake to zero.

Gazprom was reportedly ready to alienate its shares in Overgas back in 2015 but decided to not follow through with its plans at the time.

Related Topics

Russia Company Sale Sofia Bulgaria Euro Gas 2015 All Agreement Share Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

2 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

5 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

19 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

28 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

59 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.