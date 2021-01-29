MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia's Gazprom and Bulgaria's Overgas on Friday reached a deal settling all disputes, the Russian gas giant said, adding that Gazprom would receive 100 million Euros ($121 million) after selling its share.

"In Sofia, the Overgas Group and the Gazprom Group reached a mutually satisfactory final agreement on the settlement of all existing disputes and claims, as well as the sale of the Gazprom Group's share in Overgas Inc. AD. As a result of the agreement, the Gazprom Group will receive over EUR 100 million," Gazprom said in a press release.

Earlier on Friday the Russian company terminated its participation in Bulgaria's largest private gas operator. Gazprom owned 50 percent of Overgas shares but has now reportedly reduced its stake to zero.

Gazprom was reportedly ready to alienate its shares in Overgas back in 2015 but decided to not follow through with its plans at the time.