MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The decline in Russia's GDP accelerated to 2.8 percent year-on-year in February after falling by 2.2 percent in January, in January-February the decline was 2.5 percent, the Economic Development Ministry's said in its review.

