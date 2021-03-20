UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP Decline Accelerates To 2.8% In February From 2.2% In January - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russia's GDP Decline Accelerates to 2.8% in February From 2.2% in January - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The decline in Russia's GDP accelerated to 2.8 percent year-on-year in February after falling by 2.2 percent in January, in January-February the decline was 2.5 percent, the Economic Development Ministry's said in its review.

"In February 2021, GDP decreased by 2.8 percent in annualized terms (after 2.2 percent year-on-year in January). The decline in GDP as a whole in January-February amounted to 2.5 percent in annualized terms," the document says.

Related Topics

Russia January February

Recent Stories

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

17 minutes ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

17 minutes ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

17 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

19 minutes ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

19 minutes ago

Ex-France fly-half Trinh-Duc heading to Bordeaux-B ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.