MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 3.1% year-on-year in February, compared to 3.2% year-on-year in January, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday.

"In February 2023, the decline of the GDP slowed down to 3.1% year-on-year after 3.2% year-on-year in January," the ministry said in a report.