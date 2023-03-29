UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Russia's GDP Decline in Feb Amounted to 3.1% Y/Y - Economic Development Ministry

Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 3.1% year-on-year in February, compared to 3.2% year-on-year in January, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 3.1% year-on-year in February, compared to 3.2% year-on-year in January, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday.

"In February 2023, the decline of the GDP slowed down to 3.1% year-on-year after 3.2% year-on-year in January," the ministry said in a report.

