Russia's GDP Decline Slowed To 3.2% Y/Y In January From 4.2% In December - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed to 3.2% Y/Y in January From 4.2% in December - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The decline in the Russian economy in January 2023 slowed to 3.2% year-on-year from 4.2% in December, according to a report by the Ministry of Economic Development.

"In January 2023, the economy continued to recover. In annual terms, the decline in GDP slowed to 3.2% year-on-year after 4.2% year-on-year in December 2022," the report says.

