MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The decline in the Russian economy in January 2023 slowed to 3.2% year-on-year from 4.2% in December, according to a report by the Ministry of Economic Development.

"In January 2023, the economy continued to recover. In annual terms, the decline in GDP slowed to 3.2% year-on-year after 4.2% year-on-year in December 2022," the report says.