Russia's GDP Declined By 2.1% In 2022, According To First Estimate - Rosstat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Russia's GDP Declined by 2.1% in 2022, According to First Estimate - Rosstat

Russia's GDP declined by 2.1% in 2022, according to the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) report published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russia's GDP declined by 2.1% in 2022, according to the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) report published on Monday.

Earlier in the month, the Russian Central Bank said that the decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 amounted to 2.5%.

"The volume of Russia's GDP for 2022, according to the preliminary estimate, amounted to 151,455,6 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) at current prices. The index of the physical volume of GDP relative to 2021 was 97.9%. The GDP deflator index for 2022 in relation to the prices of 2021 amounted to 114.3%," the report said.

