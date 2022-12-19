UrduPoint.com

Russia's GDP Decrease Estimate For January-October Revised To 1.9% From 2.1% - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia's GDP Decrease Estimate for January-October Revised to 1.9% From 2.1% - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The Russian Economic Development Ministry revised its estimate of the decline in Russia's GDP in the first 10 months of 2022 to 1.9% from 2.1%, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"It was the strengthening of integration (of Russia and Belarus) that helped us increase trade and, in general, mitigate the economic downturn and the consequences of sanctions," Reshetnikov said at a meeting of the parliamentary assembly of the Union of Russia and Belarus. "We have an estimate based on the results of 10 months ” a decrease (of GDP) by 1.9%."

In late November, the Ministry of Economic Development estimated the decline in Russia's GDP over 10 months at 2.1%.

