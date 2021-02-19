UrduPoint.com
Russia's GDP Down 2.4% Year-on-Year In January - Economic Development Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Russia's economy shrunk by 2.4 percent year-on-year in January 2021, according to the Economic Development Ministry's estimate.

"In January 2021, GDP contracted by 2.4 percent year-on-year," the ministry said in its report.

In the beginning of the year, the GDP is supported by the recovery in consumer activity, it said.

