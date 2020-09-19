UrduPoint.com
Russia's GDP Down 3.6% Year-on-Year In January-August 2020 - Economic Development Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 12:46 AM

The decline in Russia's GDP in August slowed down to 4.3 percent year-on-year after falling by 4.6% in July; in January-August, the decline is estimated at 3.6 percent, the Economic Development Ministry said in its fresh report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The decline in Russia's GDP in August slowed down to 4.3 percent year-on-year after falling by 4.6% in July; in January-August, the decline is estimated at 3.6 percent, the Economic Development Ministry said in its fresh report.

"In August 2020, the GDP dynamics continued to improve.

The decline decreased to minus 4.3 percent in annual terms compared to minus 4.6 percent year-on-year in July. The decline in GDP for 8 months of 2020 is estimated at the level of minus 3.6 percent year-on-year," the report says.

Thus, the Economic Development Ministry revised its previous estimate of the decline in Russia's GDP in July to 4.6 percent from 4.7 percent.

