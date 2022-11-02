The decline in Russia's GDP accelerated in September to 5% year-on-year after 4% fall in August. the Ministry of Economic Development said in its report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The decline in Russia's GDP accelerated in September to 5% year-on-year after 4% fall in August. the Ministry of Economic Development said in its report.

Russian economy was down 4.4% in the third quarter and 2% in January-September, the ministry said.

According to the forecast of the ministry, Russia's GDP will decrease by 2.9% this year, by 0.8% in 2023, and then will rise by 2.6% annually in 2024-2025.