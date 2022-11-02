Russia's GDP Down 5% Y/Y In September, 4.4% In Q3, 2% In 9M 2022 - Economy Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 11:44 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The decline in Russia's GDP accelerated in September to 5% year-on-year after 4% fall in August. the Ministry of Economic Development said in its report.
Russian economy was down 4.4% in the third quarter and 2% in January-September, the ministry said.
According to the forecast of the ministry, Russia's GDP will decrease by 2.9% this year, by 0.8% in 2023, and then will rise by 2.6% annually in 2024-2025.