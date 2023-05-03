Russia's GDP decreased by 1.1% in March when compared to the same period of last year, the Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the economy fell by 2.2% in the first quarter of 2023

"In annual terms, the decline in GDP slowed to 1.1% y-o-y after minus 2.9% y-o-y in February (minus 2.7% y-o-y in January 2023). In general, for the 1st quarter of 2023, GDP dynamics amounted to minus 2.2% year-on-year," the ministry said in a report.