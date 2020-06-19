UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP Fell 10.9% Year-on-Year In May After 12% Slump In April - Economy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Russia's GDP Fell 10.9% Year-on-Year in May After 12% Slump in April - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia's gross domestic product fell by 10.9 percent in May after a 12-percent slump in April, and the decline in the first five months 2020 was 3.7 percent, according to the Economic Development Ministry.

"In May, the GDP decline was 10.9 percent year-on-year (in April - minus 12 percent year-on-year, in the first quarter of 2020 - 1.6 percent increase). In general, GDP decline is estimated at 3.7 percent year-on-year in January-May," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia April May 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

26 minutes ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

37 minutes ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

2 hours ago

MPAs meet Chief Minister Buzdar ; express full con ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles with MPA

8 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Kasur

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.