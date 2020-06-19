MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia's gross domestic product fell by 10.9 percent in May after a 12-percent slump in April, and the decline in the first five months 2020 was 3.7 percent, according to the Economic Development Ministry.

"In May, the GDP decline was 10.9 percent year-on-year (in April - minus 12 percent year-on-year, in the first quarter of 2020 - 1.6 percent increase). In general, GDP decline is estimated at 3.7 percent year-on-year in January-May," the ministry said.