MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russia's GDP growth accelerated to 5.2% year-on-year in November from 4.8% in October, the growth was 4.7% in January-November, according to the Economic Development Ministry's estimate.

"GDP growth in November, according to estimates, amounted to 5.

2% year-on-year (after 4.8% year-on-year in October and 4.3% in the third quarter), in January-November it was 4.7% year-on-year," the ministry said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's GDP growth would be 4.5% in 2021.