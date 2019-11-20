(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia 's GDP growth in January-October this year amounted to 1.3 percent, the Economic Development Ministry said in a business activity review on Wednesday.

"In October 2019, economic growth, according to the Russian Economic Development Ministry, accelerated to 2.2 percent year on year," it said.

"The GDP growth rate since the beginning of this year is estimated at 1.3 percent year on year," the ministry said.