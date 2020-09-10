MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Russian government's measures helped mitigate the impact of the coronavirus and related restrictions on the Russian economy, which had a smaller GDP drop than other countries, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We know that in Russia, the GDP decreased by 8.5 percent in Q2 of this year, in the US by 9.5 percent, in the euro area by 15 percent. To a certain extent, this has to do with the structure of our economy, as some experts say, but there's more to this," Putin said.

"Obviously, the targeted, thoughtful and, most importantly, timely measures to support companies, firms, entire sectors, which were adopted by the Federal government and regional authorities, played their part," Putin said.

The economy has been livening up since June, as the coronavirus abated, the president said.

"Consumer activity is growing, use of electricity and railroad cargo transportation are gradually returning to the last year's level," Putin said.