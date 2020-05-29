UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP Plummeted 12% Year-on-Year In April - Economic Development Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russia's GDP Plummeted 12% Year-on-Year in April - Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russia's economy shrunk 12 percent year-on-year in April and 1.9 percent in the first four months 2020, according to the Economic Development Ministry's report.

"In April 2020, Russia's GDP decreased by 12 percent year-on-year.

The introduction of non-working days in Russia from March 30 in order to combat the spread of the new coronavirus infection, as well as continuing negative foreign economic conditions and quarantine measures in countries-trade partners caused a decrease in economic activity in both basic industries and the services sector. The decline in GDP over 4 months is estimated at 1.9 percent year-on-year," the document says.

In addition, the ministry adjusted its estimates of GDP growth to 0.8 from 0.9 percent in March, to 2.6 from 2.8 percent in February and to 1.6 from 1.7 percent in January.

Related Topics

Russia January February March April 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

5 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.