MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russia's economy is developing positively, the country's GDP growth will be at around 1-2 percent by the end of 2023, and April's inflation will amount to 2.5 percent, Kremlin aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday.

"If we look at the economic overview now, it allows us to talk with a certain optimism about what is happening.

As I said, our economy has been showing positive growth rates since July last year. business confidence levels of both businesses and the population are record high... The GDP will grow somewhere from one to two percent during the year," Oreshkin said at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First."

The official added that Russia's inflation in April is expected to be at 2.5 percent.