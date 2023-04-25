UrduPoint.com

Russia's GDP To Grow By 1-2% In 2023, April Inflation To Amount To 2.5% - Kremlin Aide

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Russia's GDP to Grow by 1-2% in 2023, April Inflation to Amount to 2.5% - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russia's economy is developing positively, the country's GDP growth will be at around 1-2 percent by the end of 2023, and April's inflation will amount to 2.5 percent, Kremlin aide Maxim Oreshkin said on Tuesday.

"If we look at the economic overview now, it allows us to talk with a certain optimism about what is happening.

As I said, our economy has been showing positive growth rates since July last year. business confidence levels of both businesses and the population are record high... The GDP will grow somewhere from one to two percent during the year," Oreshkin said at the educational marathon "Knowledge. First."

The official added that Russia's inflation in April is expected to be at 2.5 percent.

Related Topics

Business Russia Marathon April July From

Recent Stories

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

6 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

2 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

2 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

2 hours ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.