Russia's GDP To Grow By 2.6% In 2021 - World Bank Forecast

Tue 05th January 2021 | 09:25 PM

Russia's economy is expected to grow by 2.6 percent in 2021, regaining some of the previous year's losses at a slower pace than many of its regional neighbors, the World Bank said in a its annual forecast on Tuesday

"Growth in Russia, the region's largest economy, is envisioned to pick up only modestly in 2021, to 2.6%, as the country grapples with a renewed acceleration in COVID-19 infections," the World Bank said in its 2021 Global Economic Prospects.

In an outlook published last October the World Bank anticipated Russia's GDP to contract by 5 percent, an 11-year low, in 2020 with a rebound by 2.

8 and 2.4 percent in 2021 and 2022, respectively, in the baseline scenario. Renewed growth is expected to be supported by the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine, a rise of industrial commodity prices, and continuation of supportive policy measures.

The Turkish economy, the second largest in the region, is projected to grow 4.5 percent in 2021. Growth in Central Europe is envisioned to firm to 3.6%, the World Bank said.

