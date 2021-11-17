Russia's economy grew 4.3% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021 after an increase of 10.5% in the second, according to Rosstat's preliminary estimate

"The index of the physical volume of gross domestic product in the third quarter of 2021 relative to the corresponding period of 2020 amounted to 104.3%, according to preliminary estimates," the statistics agency said.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade estimated the growth of Russian GDP in the third quarter at 4%, in January-September at 4.

6%.

Russia's GDP growth of more than 10% in the second quarter was the result of a low base as during this period of last year the largest drop in the Russian economy occurred amid the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictive measures.

The official forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development assumes that the country's GDP growth in 2021 will be 4.2%. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that it could reach 4.7%.