MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russia's gross domestic product will decline less than 4 percent this year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday at the Moscow Financial Forum.

"The situation with growth rates is one of the best, it's not bad.

Because while in some countries the economy declines by five or more percent compared to last year, this year we see that the economy will decrease by less than 4 percent, maybe actual economic data will be even more positive," he said.