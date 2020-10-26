UrduPoint.com
Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia's Generium Pharmaceutical Company Launches Production of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russian pharmaceutical company Generium is launching the production of the domestically-developed Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the country's Industry and Trade Ministry announced on Monday.

Sputnik V, which was created by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and produced in conjunction with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, was the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus disease. The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 of clinical trials.

"The Russian Ministry of Health has certified the GENERIUM research and development company as a manufacturer of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

Daniil Talyansky, a member of the Generium board of directors, said the company has successfully completed the transfer, replication and scale-up of technology for the production of Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine at its research and development park.

So far, the pharmaceutical company has produced 90,000 doses, Talyansky said, adding that the first batch of the vaccine would be released by the end of October.

"Generium's competencies made it possible in a short time to implement such a technologically complex project as scaling up the production of a new, world's first vaccine against the coronavirus, and when it reaches full capacity, the company will be able to produce between 60-100 million doses of the vaccine annually," Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said, as quoted in the press release.

Apart from Generium, two other Russian pharmaceutical companies - Binnopharm and R-Pharm - have been named as producers of the Sputnik V vaccine.

