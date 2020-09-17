UrduPoint.com
Russia's Genetico Laboratory Develops Test For Mutations In Tumors

Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:27 PM

Russia's Genetico Laboratory Develops Test for Mutations in Tumors

The Center of Genetics and Reproductive Medicine, Genetico, which is a Skolkovo Foundation resident and a part of the portfolio of Russian Venture Company (RVC) Biofund, has developed a test to detect mutations in tumors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Center of Genetics and Reproductive Medicine, Genetico, which is a Skolkovo Foundation resident and a part of the portfolio of Russian Venture Company (RVC) Biofund, has developed a test to detect mutations in tumors.

According to RVC Biofund, the test will help choose the most effective cancer therapy individually for each patient, taking into account the genetic characteristics of their tumor.

"At the moment, the Genetico laboratory is conducting clinical trials of the Onconetix test with leading oncologists in Moscow to determine the clinical significance of this screening and its role in cancer treatment," the investment company said.

At the current stage, Onconetix testing is recommended to cancer patients when there are multiple options of targeted therapy available like with lung cancer when therapy no longer helps, or there are no clinical care standards.

The testing is available at the Genetico laboratory and partner clinics. In the future, the company plans to launch the production of test systems for use in other laboratories.

