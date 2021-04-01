MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and his Armenian counterpart, Artak Davtyan, discussed the Russian peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh and military cooperation in a phone conversation on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On April 1, a phone conversation took place between the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces - First Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov with Armenian Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan," the ministry said.

The sides discussed regional security, the peacekeeping mission and the military cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan.