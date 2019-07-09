(@imziishan)

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov on Tuesday held talks in Moscow with Chief of Staff of the Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Birender Dhanoa, the Russian Defense Ministry reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov on Tuesday held talks in Moscow with Chief of Staff of the Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Birender Dhanoa, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the talks, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral military cooperation and expressed mutual desire to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between the armed forces of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.