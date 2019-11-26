(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Chief of the Russian General Staff, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach discussed measures to prevent Russia-NATO incidents at a meeting in Baku , including the prospect of resuming a dialogue between military experts, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"The military leaders exchanged views on the situation in European security, possible measures to prevent incidents between Russia and NATO, including the prospect of resuming a dialogue of military experts, and also discussed the situation in crisis regions," the ministry said.