- Home
- World
- News
- Russia's Gerasimov, NATO Military Committee Head Discussed Incident Prevention - Ministry
Russia's Gerasimov, NATO Military Committee Head Discussed Incident Prevention - Ministry
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:43 PM
Chief of the Russian General Staff, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov and NATO Military Committee Chairman, Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach discussed measures to prevent Russia-NATO incidents at a meeting in Baku, including the prospect of resuming a dialogue between military experts, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday
"The military leaders exchanged views on the situation in European security, possible measures to prevent incidents between Russia and NATO, including the prospect of resuming a dialogue of military experts, and also discussed the situation in crisis regions," the ministry said.