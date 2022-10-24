UrduPoint.com

Russia's Gerasimov, UK's Radakin Discuss Threat Of 'Dirty Bomb' Use By Kiev - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 07:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russian Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov had a phone conversation with UK Defense Staff Chief Tony Radakin, which, in particular, focused on the threat of Ukraine using a "dirty bomb," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On October 24, 2022, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian First Deputy Defense Minister, Gen, of the Army V.V. Gerasimov, had a phone conversation with the Chief of the UK Defense Staff, Adm. A. Radakin. During the conversation, the discussion with the British side of the situation related to the possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine was continued," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

