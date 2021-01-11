Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley discussed issues of security and maintaining stability in the world, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

"On January 11, at the initiative of the US side, a phone conversation took place between Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley," the statement says.

The parties discussed issues of mutual interest related security and maintenance of stability in various regions of the world, it says.