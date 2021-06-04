UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Geropharm Inks Deal On EpiVacCorona Vaccine Deliveries To Venezuela At SPIEF

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

Russia's Geropharm Inks Deal on EpiVacCorona Vaccine Deliveries to Venezuela at SPIEF

Russian pharmaceutical company Geropharm on Friday inked an agreement on EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 supplies to Venezuela at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a Sputnik correspondent who attended the signing ceremony said

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian pharmaceutical company Geropharm on Friday inked an agreement on EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 supplies to Venezuela at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a Sputnik correspondent who attended the signing ceremony said.

Geropharm director Pyotr Rodionov and Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado signed the agreement, while Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov attended the event.

"The volume of supplies may reach 5 million sets [10 million doses] by the end of the year. Shipments are planned to begin in September," the company said.

Related Topics

Russia Company St. Petersburg Venezuela May September Event Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

PR to inaugurate tree plantation campaign from Sat ..

5 seconds ago

WAPDA sets up latest Dialysis Centers in its Hospi ..

6 seconds ago

Civic services campaign continues in Jhang

8 seconds ago

Independent candidate meets CM, joins PTI

9 seconds ago

Advisor to CM Punjab directs PHA authorities to ma ..

14 seconds ago

Pakistan achieves compliant rating in 31, out of 4 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.