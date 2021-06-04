Russian pharmaceutical company Geropharm on Friday inked an agreement on EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 supplies to Venezuela at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a Sputnik correspondent who attended the signing ceremony said

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian pharmaceutical company Geropharm on Friday inked an agreement on EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 supplies to Venezuela at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a Sputnik correspondent who attended the signing ceremony said.

Geropharm director Pyotr Rodionov and Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado signed the agreement, while Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov attended the event.

"The volume of supplies may reach 5 million sets [10 million doses] by the end of the year. Shipments are planned to begin in September," the company said.