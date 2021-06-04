ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian pharmaceutical company Geropharm plans to sign an agreement on EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 supplies to Venezuela at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Geropharm director Pyotr Rodionov told Sputnik on Friday.

"At SPIEF, we hope to sign an agreement on deliveries of the EpiVacCorona vaccine, which we plan to produce, to Venezuela," Rodionov said.

In addition, the company plans to hold a series of meetings with Russian regional authorities to discuss ways to attract investment.

The Geropharm head recalled that on Tuesday a declaration was signed, which was developed jointly with the association of pharmaceutical manufacturers of the Eurasian Economic Union.

"In fact, this is an obligation for manufacturers to take on increased responsibility: a guarantee of a certain level of quality of drugs. We generally support strengthening control over medications, both by executive authorities and manufactures ... So that detection of low-quality batches, problems with data certification and other similar cases lead to sanctions, to cessation of the circulation of such batches, or suspension or even revocation of registration certificates," Rodionov emphasized.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg.