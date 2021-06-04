UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Geropharm Plans To Agree On EpiVacCorona Vaccine Deliveries To Venezuela At SPIEF

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russia's Geropharm Plans to Agree on EpiVacCorona Vaccine Deliveries to Venezuela at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian pharmaceutical company Geropharm plans to sign an agreement on EpiVacCorona vaccine against COVID-19 supplies to Venezuela at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Geropharm director Pyotr Rodionov told Sputnik on Friday.

"At SPIEF, we hope to sign an agreement on deliveries of the EpiVacCorona vaccine, which we plan to produce, to Venezuela," Rodionov said.

In addition, the company plans to hold a series of meetings with Russian regional authorities to discuss ways to attract investment.

The Geropharm head recalled that on Tuesday a declaration was signed, which was developed jointly with the association of pharmaceutical manufacturers of the Eurasian Economic Union.

"In fact, this is an obligation for manufacturers to take on increased responsibility: a guarantee of a certain level of quality of drugs. We generally support strengthening control over medications, both by executive authorities and manufactures ... So that detection of low-quality batches, problems with data certification and other similar cases lead to sanctions, to cessation of the circulation of such batches, or suspension or even revocation of registration certificates," Rodionov emphasized.

SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Company St. Petersburg Lead Venezuela Media Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

10 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

11 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

11 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

12 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.