Russia's Global Ports Announces Delisting From London Stock Exchange

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia's Global Ports Announces Delisting From London Stock Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russia's leading operator of container terminal Global Ports announced on Tuesday delisting from London Stock Exchange, with the access of the company's global depository receipts to the exchange being canceled.

"Global Ports Investments PLC ...

hereby announces that, further to its previous announcements, and following its application to the ... and the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE"), the listing of the Company's global depositary receipts ... on the FCA's Official List and the admission of the GDRs to trading on the LSE's main market for listed securities have been cancelled ... on 11 April (the "Delisting") and, accordingly, the Delisting has become effective," the company said in a statement.

