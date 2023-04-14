UrduPoint.com

Russia's Global Ports Consolidated Marine Container Throughput Down 48% Y-O-Y In Q1 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Russia's Global Ports Consolidated Marine Container Throughput Down 48% Y-O-Y in Q1 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia's leading operator of container terminal Global Ports said on Friday that its consolidated throughput almost halved in the first quarter of 2023 year-on-year, amounting to 186 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

"The Group's consolidated marine container throughput in 1Q23 declined by 48.8% compared to 1Q22, given the high base effect of the first two months of 2022, while demonstrating a 4% increase compared to 4Q22," the company said, adding that the throughput in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to 186 TEU.

At the same time, the company's consolidated bulk cargo throughput increased by 133% over the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period last year thanks to the effort to attract more bulk cargo to make up for the container market decline in the Baltics, according to Global Ports.

Global Ports Investments PLC is Russia's top container terminal operator that owns seven marine container and multipurpose terminals in two key marine container gateways on the Baltic Sea and in the country's Far East region.

