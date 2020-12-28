MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Continuation of vaccination against the coronavirus in Russia will help improve the epidemiological situation in the country by the spring, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Making forecasts is the most thankless task, However, we should take into consideration that quite a significant number of people have already recovered and developed natural immunity, and we launched vaccination in December. If vaccination is promoted even more actively after the New Year, we will certainly have better results in terms of the epidemiological situation," Golikova said.