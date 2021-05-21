Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told the Global Health Summit that it was necessary to introduce green corridors for essential goods and lift sanctions hindering this

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told the Global Health Summit that it was necessary to introduce green corridors for essential goods and lift sanctions hindering this.

"All the more relevant is universal health care, including vaccines, medicines, and diagnostic tools," she said.

Calling for the worldwide equitable distribution of vaccines, Golikova said that it was necessary to "implement green corridors for the delivery of essential goods" and to "end trade wars and alleviate sanctions."