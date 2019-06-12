(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian reporter Ivan Golunov, who was earlier released from house arrest after the drugs offense case against him was dropped, has thanked everyone for support and pledged that he will continue his investigative journalistic work.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced that the case against Golunov had been dropped due to the lack of evidence of his participation in the crime.

"Give me some time to settle down and thank you all for support. I hope no one will find themselves in a situation like this. I will continue the work that I have been doing, I need to justify the trust," Golunov told reporters while leaving an Interior Ministry building.

He also said that he had no plans to attend the rally that is planned to be organized in his support later in the week, reiterating that he needed time to "settle down.

"

Police detained investigative journalist Golunov on Thursday after finding in his possession five packages of a powdery substance, which then turned out to be mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant. Later, cocaine was found in Golunov's apartment in Moscow. The reporter was put under house arrest by a court on Saturday, despite him maintaining that the drugs were planted.

The story has drawn massive attention both from the authorities and journalistic community. Three leading Russian newspapers even issued a joint statement voicing their concern that Golunov's case might be linked to his investigative journalistic work, which is famous for its focus on corruption in the country.