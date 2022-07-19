UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) Russia expects to export 37 million tonnes (metric tons) of grain this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"We expect that grain exports from Russia will reach 37 million tonnes in the current agricultural year, and up to 50 million tonnes in the next. On top of that, add tens of millions of tonnes of fertilizer," Vershinin said on Monday, at a United Nations event dedicated to food security.