MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russia's grain harvest increased by 24.2% year-on-year in 2022 up to a record 150.7 million tonnes in weight after processing, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"According to calculations, 150.

7 million tonnes of grain in weight after processing were harvested at farms of all categories (by agricultural organizations, farmers, population) in 2022 ... This year, the grain harvest was 24.2% more than in the previous year," a statement read.

In 2021, Russia collected 121.397 million tonnes of grain, including 76.057 million tonnes of wheat. The previous record harvest of 135.539 million tonnes of grain was registered in 2017.