UrduPoint.com

Russia's Grain Harvest Up By 24.2% To Record 150.7Mln Tonnes In 2022 - Statistics Service

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Russia's Grain Harvest Up by 24.2% to Record 150.7Mln Tonnes in 2022 - Statistics Service

Russia's grain harvest increased by 24.2% year-on-year in 2022 up to a record 150.7 million tonnes in weight after processing, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russia's grain harvest increased by 24.2% year-on-year in 2022 up to a record 150.7 million tonnes in weight after processing, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"According to calculations, 150.

7 million tonnes of grain in weight after processing were harvested at farms of all categories (by agricultural organizations, farmers, population) in 2022 ... This year, the grain harvest was 24.2% more than in the previous year," a statement read.

In 2021, Russia collected 121.397 million tonnes of grain, including 76.057 million tonnes of wheat. The previous record harvest of 135.539 million tonnes of grain was registered in 2017.

Related Topics

Russia 2017 All Wheat Weight Million

Recent Stories

Sempra Infrastructure, RWE Enter 15-Year LNG Sale, ..

Sempra Infrastructure, RWE Enter 15-Year LNG Sale, Purchase Agreement

2 seconds ago
 US, EU urge immediate deescalation at tense Serbia ..

US, EU urge immediate deescalation at tense Serbia-Kosovo border

4 seconds ago
 DDWP approves 10 development schemes worth Rs.980. ..

DDWP approves 10 development schemes worth Rs.980.5 mln

5 seconds ago
 9-Marla state land retrieved

9-Marla state land retrieved

7 seconds ago
 Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational p ..

Fujairah Chamber board approves 2023 operational plan and budget

25 minutes ago
 Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discu ..

Ministers of cabinet affairs of UAE, Bahrain discuss cooperation

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.