Russia's Grichishkin Gets 60 Months In Prison, 1 Year Of Supervised Release In US - Clerk
Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 09:25 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan sentenced Russian national Aleksandr Grichishkin to 60 months in prison and one year of supervised release, a court clerk told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"He got 60 months in prison, supervised release 1 year, a special assessment of $100. He also has restitution," the clerk said.