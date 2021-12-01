The US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan sentenced Russian national Aleksandr Grichishkin to 60 months in prison and one year of supervised release, a court clerk told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan sentenced Russian national Aleksandr Grichishkin to 60 months in prison and one year of supervised release, a court clerk told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"He got 60 months in prison, supervised release 1 year, a special assessment of $100. He also has restitution," the clerk said.