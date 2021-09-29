UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:31 PM

Russia's Group-IB Firm Stresses Arrested Founder Sachkov Is Not Guilty

Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB said that its lawyers are studying the court ruling on the arrest of Group-IB founder Ilya Sachkov, declining to comment on the charges but expressing confidence in Sachkov's innocence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian cybersecurity company Group-IB said that its lawyers are studying the court ruling on the arrest of Group-IB founder Ilya Sachkov, declining to comment on the charges but expressing confidence in Sachkov's innocence.

Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow arrested Sachkov for two months on suspicions of involvement in high treason.

"Group-IB lawyers ...

are studying the ruling of the Lefortovo District Court ... against Group-IB founder and director general Ilya Sachkov ... The employees have no doubt that the manager is innocent and are confident in his honest business reputation. The Group-IB press service does not comment on the charges and circumstances of the criminal case due to the ongoing procedural actions," Group-IB said in a statement.

Co-founder Dmitry Vokov will take over the management of the company.

