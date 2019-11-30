(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic to discuss the Moscow-Belgrade relations and the Kosovo settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The parties discussed the main issues of development of bilateral relations with a focus on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level. The parties paid special attention to the deepening of the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia, the implementation of major joint projects, investments, as well as trade and economic cooperation," the statement said.

The statement stressed that Grushko, Vucic and Dacic addressed the situation with Kosovo settlement, adding that the Russian side confirmed its support for Belgrade's military neutrality.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, after years of conflict with Belgrade. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

The EU-mediated dialogue between Belgrade and Kosovo, launched in 2013, is currently stalled.