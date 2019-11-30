UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Grushko Discusses Bilateral Ties, Kosovo With Serbian Leadership - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Grushko Discusses Bilateral Ties, Kosovo With Serbian Leadership - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic to discuss the Moscow-Belgrade relations and the Kosovo settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The parties discussed the main issues of development of bilateral relations with a focus on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level. The parties paid special attention to the deepening of the strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia, the implementation of major joint projects, investments, as well as trade and economic cooperation," the statement said.

The statement stressed that Grushko, Vucic and Dacic addressed the situation with Kosovo settlement, adding that the Russian side confirmed its support for Belgrade's military neutrality.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, after years of conflict with Belgrade. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other countries, have not recognized Kosovar independence.

The EU-mediated dialogue between Belgrade and Kosovo, launched in 2013, is currently stalled.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Iran Russia China Belgrade Independence Spain Serbia Greece February From

Recent Stories

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

48 minutes ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

1 hour ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

1 hour ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.