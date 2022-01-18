UrduPoint.com

Russia's Grushko, EU's Mora Discuss Russian Proposals For Security Guarantees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and European External Action Service Political Director Enrique Mora discussed Russian proposals on security guarantees during a meeting on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The state and prospects of Russia-EU relations were considered, including the schedule of the political dialogue. When discussing the military-political aspects of security in Europe, the Russian side explained proposals for the formation of long-term legally binding security guarantees," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also exchanged views on the intra-Ukrainian conflict and stressed "the need for full and unconditional implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures, which is the non-alternative international legal basis for the settlement.

"

"The Russian side called on the European Union to refrain from steps that directly or indirectly encourage Kiev's sabotage of the implementation of the Minsk agreements," the ministry said.

Grushko and Mora also touched upon the situation in the Western Balkans, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, as well as the prospects for a middle East settlement.

"Grateful to my Russian counterpart, Deputy FM Alexander Grushko for a new round of political consultations. Bilateral relations, international issues and security in Europe. Complex exchanges as EU-Russia relations but utterly necessary," Mora said on Twitter.

