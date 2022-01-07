UrduPoint.com

Russia's Grushko Reminds EU Of 'Humanitarian Bombings' Of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Russia's Grushko Reminds EU of 'Humanitarian Bombings' of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko reminded Friday the European Union of "humanitarian bombings" of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, in response to EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell's remarks about the CSTO military assistance to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko reminded Friday the European Union of "humanitarian bombings" of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, in response to EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell's remarks about the CSTO military assistance to Kazakhstan.

On Thursday, Borrell said that the bloc is ready to assist Kazakhstan, adding that the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) "brings back memories of situations to be avoided."

"He (Borrell) was right that it is necessary to avert such military assistance as humanitarian bombings of Yugoslavia, intervention in Iraq, operation in Libya, attempts to dismember Syria," Grushko said to Sputnik.

"It would be great if the West finally recognized the obvious thing that Russia ended conflicts and translated them into the channel of a peaceful political settlement. Where there is a Russian warrior, there is peace," Grushko added.

Borrell, in his statement, "apparently, means the need to prevent a decision to deploy an EU military training mission in Ukraine," Grushko went on.

"We are confident that our Kazakh allies and friends will cope with the problems that have arisen. And so it will be. Russia and the CSTO countries are lending a shoulder, which is what the allies should do," Grushko said.

